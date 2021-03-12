UK GDP shrinks 2.9% amid COVID lockdown; Brexit cuts exports

LONDON (AP) — The British economy shrank 2.9% in January as the nation was hit by a new round of coronavirus restrictions and Brexit slashed exports to the European Union. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the drop in gross domestic product was fueled by declines in retail trade and education as efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 shut non-essential shops and schools across the U.K. Manufacturing declined for the first time since April, driven by a drop in exports as the nation felt the full effects of its departure from the EU for the first time after transitional arrangements ended Dec. 31, the ONS said.