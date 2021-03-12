Sunny weather for a couple of days

A nice March weekend is ahead. Temperatures should remain above normal. No inclement weather is expected until Monday. Conditions will turn cooler at that point as well.

Today: A few scattered clouds early, then sunny and a touch cooler with less wind.

High: 39 Wind: NW 10-15

Tonight: Clear and frosty

Low: 21 Wind: Light SW

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant.

High: 55 Wind: WSW 10-18

There will still be a bit of a breeze in the area for today but it will not be as bad as yesterday. Northwesterly winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to around 20 mph. Skies should remain sunny and high temps will be in the upper 30s, which is about normal for this time of year. Skies will remain sunny on Saturday and it will be even warmer as a west-southwest wind develops. The mercury should reach the mid 50s on Saturday afternoon. A few more hazy clouds will be drifting in from the south on Sunday. This, along with the wind turning more to the east and northeast will keep temps a little cooler than Saturday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s.

More clouds will move into Northcentral Wisconsin for Monday as a storm system approaches from the southwest. It is still not 100% certain that the storm will move far enough north to bring precipitation to our area, but there is a 40% chance of this occurrence. If the storm system does get close enough, it looks like some light snow will develop and it might mix with a little rain at times as highs reach the upper 30s.

The storm system should move out of the area Monday night and then it looks like fairly quiet weather for the middle of next week. A couple of low pressure systems will be moving through the middle of the nation, but right now it looks like they will miss our area. It will be a little cooler from Tuesday through Thursday, with variable clouds highs should be in the low 40s.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 12-March-2021

On this date in weather history: 1888 - A blizzard paralyzed southeastern New York State and western New England. The storm produced 58 inches of snow at Saratoga NY, and 50 inches at Middletown CT. The blizzard was followed by record cold temperatures, and the cold and snow claimed 400 lives. New York City received 20.9 inches of snow, Albany NY reported 46.7 inches. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)