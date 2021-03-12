School districts, United Way launch Youth Hiring Portal

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new online portal is allowing students to explore career options from the comfort of home.

The online portal was made possible through a partnership with United Way and Wausau and D.C. Everest School Districts.

"We wanted to make sure we still offered something for the youth in our community to be able to get connected to schools and jobs," said Tara Glodowski, Director of Community Impact for Education for United Way.

The portal is a one stop shop for information on career opportunities in the Marathon County area, from part time jobs, to apprenticeships and even post-college opportunities.

The portal is intended for those 14 and older.

"If a student goes in and says gosh I'd really be interested in something in the arts field, they can specifically click on that link and it pulls up a PDF," Glodowski said.

School officials say it gives students the opportunity to plan for their future, something they say was important to provide even during the pandemic.

"From a community lens having our businesses be willing to engage with our schools just brings that much more value to our students and our school district," said Jon Winter, Career and Technical Education Coordinator for the Wausau School District.

In the short time the portal has been live, officials say the response has been positive and students are actively exploring the resource.

"I had several students come in today just talking about youth apprenticeships, and they had already been on the site," said Rose Matthiae, Community Partnership Coordinator at DC Everest Senior High School.

Educators say even though the pandemic may feel limiting, students and families are encouraged to use the portal to explore what's out there.

"Just talk with their children about the opportunities that exist in our local community. There's a lot to see out there," Matthiae said.