Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli PM, recovering after surgery

JERUSALEM (AP) — Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the Israeli prime minister, is recovering after having her appendix removed. She was hospitalized with appendicitis on Thursday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Friday that she is in good condition. The prime minister is on trial for corruption and fighting for his political career ahead of elections later this month. Her illness had raised questions about whether he would be able to make an historic visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. In the end, Netanyahu said he was forced to postpone the visit because of a dispute with neighboring Jordan.