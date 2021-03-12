Pointers lose to UW-Superior 3-2 in WIAC Championship

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Pointers led 2-0 over UW-Superior in the second period of the WIAC Championship, but then saw UW-Superior score three unanswered to take the WIAC title Friday night.

Colin Raver and Carter Roo scored second period goals to give the Pointers a 2-0 lead.

Coltyn Bates scored Superior's first goal in the second period, and then Chad Lopez and Levi Cudmore scored the equalizer and game winner in the third period.

Both teams went 1-2 on the power play, but Superior outshot Stevens Point 32-24.

The Pointers finish the season 7-4-1.