Packers need help at cornerback, face potential RB losses

The Green Bay Packers need more cornerbacks to complement Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander as they attempt to reach the Super Bowl after losing in the NFC championship game each of the past two seasons. That situation becomes particularly notable if unrestricted free-agent cornerback Kevin King leaves. The Packers’ other needs depend on which of their free agents depart. The Packers drafted Boston College running back A.J. Dillon in the second round last year but will need another ball carrier to team up with him if both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams go elsewhere.