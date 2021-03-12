McConnell backs new process to fill Kentucky Senate vacancy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Mitch McConnell has given his blessing to legislation to change how a vacant U.S. Senate seat would be filled in Kentucky. A McConnell ally says the bill most certainly doesn’t signal an opening is contemplated. The bill was advanced by a Kentucky House committee Friday. That leaves it one step away from clearing the legislature. The measure would remove the Democratic governor’s ability to make his own choice if a Senate seat opened up. Republicans hold both of Kentucky’s Senate seats. The governor would have to choose from names provided by party leaders from the same party as the ex-senator.