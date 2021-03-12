Lebanese parliament approves World Bank loan to help poor

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament has approved a $246 million loan from the World Bank that would provide cash assistance to more than 160,000 families in the tiny country suffering from a severe economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. Friday’s approval comes as the local currency hit a new record low on the black market, trading at 11,150 Lebanese pounds to the dollar. The economic crisis has led to a projected 19.2% decline in gross domestic product, triple-digit inflation and is pushing 1.7 million people below the poverty line. Some 22% of the population is expected to fall into extreme poverty.