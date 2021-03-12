Israel, Greece, Cyprus hold naval drill as they deepen ties

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has conducted a joint naval exercise with Greece and Cyprus, in the latest sign of cooperation among three countries that increasingly view Turkey as a rival in the Mediterranean Sea. It said the “Noble Dina” exercise, which was led by Israel and also included France, covered “anti-submarine procedures, search and rescue scenarios, and a scenario simulating battle between ships.” Greece and Cyprus agreed to increase military cooperation with Israel in November after months of tensions with Turkey over offshore gas rights that brought them close to open conflict.