How to know if you qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine due to weight

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released the next group of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those 16 and older with certain pre-existing conditions such as, asthma, heart problems, diabetes, or considered obese, among other conditions, is able to sign up to receive a shot.

It's an eligibility expansion of about two million people.

Measuring Body Mass Index (BMI) is one way to determine if a person is qualified under the condition of being overweight or obese. However, measuring one's BMI can prove difficult.

"Because really the BMI standard doesn't take into account muscle mass, it is specifically height and weight. That's why it's not the perfect system to identify how people's health risk may be," Marathon County Health Department Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Melissa Moore said.

Deciding who to include in the next group was based on research and science.

"It is based on the best evidence we have about which medical conditions make someone vulnerable to severe illness or death," DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Van Dijk said.

Those that do not know whether or not they qualify for a vaccine based on their weight will be notified by a doctor.

"Through the modern miracle of electronic health records we'll be able to identify patients with these conditions and reach out to them very similarly to how so many of our health systems reached out to people who were 65 and older," Van Dijk said.

Both experts asked for Wisconsinites to be patient, saying the eligibility will open for everyone soon.