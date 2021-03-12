For Syrians, a decade of displacement with no end in sight

BAR ELIAS, Lebanon (AP) — The Syrian conflict has resulted in the largest displacement crisis since World War II. One of those who were forced to flee, Mohammed Zakaria, has lived in a plastic tent in eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley for almost as long as war has raged in his country. He and his family escaped under the bombs in 2012, thinking it would be a short, temporary stay. His hometown of Homs was under siege, and subject to a ferocious Syrian government military campaign. But it’s now nine years later and his family still hasn’t gone back. The 53-year-old is among millions of Syrians unlikely to return in the foreseeable future.