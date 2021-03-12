Firefighters called to plant where earlier gas leak killed 6

ATLANTA (AP) — A refrigeration company and firefighters were called Thursday to a northeast Georgia chicken processing plant where a liquid nitrogen leak killed six workers in January. The continuing concern at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville came as the Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced autopsy results for the dead workers Friday. All were found to have died from “asphyxia due to, or as a consequence of liquid nitrogen exposure.” Hall County firefighters said they were called to Foundation Food about 4 p.m. Thursday concerning an ammonia leak that may have happened around 9:30 a.m. Division Chief Zach Brackett says firefighters found no ammonia. Foundation Food says a refrigeration company earlier Thursday found “no actionable levels of ammonia.”