Ex-San Diego deputy sentenced to jail for illegal gun sales

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former San Diego County sheriff’s captain who used his law enforcement credentials to run a gun trafficking business was sentenced Friday to two years in prison by a federal judge who said his arrogance was comparable to “a mob boss of sorts.” Former San Diego County Sheriff’s Captain Marco Garmo pleaded guilty in September that he had acted as an unlicensed firearm dealer, buying almost 150 weapons and reselling nearly 100 over a period of roughly six years. A number of those transactions involved Garmo acquiring firearms for others since law enforcement officers are exempt from certain California gun limits. Garmo’s lawyers could not be immediately reached for comment.