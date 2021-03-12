DNR awards more than $6 million in surface water grants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced earlier this week it was awarding more than $6.2 million as part of its Surface Water Grant Program.

Proposals were selected from 247 groups that were eligible.

The money will go towards the protection and restoration of lakes, rivers, and watersheds, as well as projects related to waterways in the state.

Projects include management planning, habitat restoration, and runoff and pollution reduction.

"Wisconites love their lakes, they love to spend time outside. Our surface water resources are I think are a big part of what makes it so great to live here, but keeping waters healthy is a really big job," said Alison Mikulyuk, the DNR Lakes and Rivers Team Leader. "Fortunately we have a lot of local groups who have risen to that challenge."

To find out if you or your group are eligible for the grant, click here.

If you aren't eligible for the grant, but still want to do something to protect the water ways in Wisconsin that are on your property, more info can be found from the Healthy Lakes Program of Wisconsin.