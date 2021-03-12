Community concern over the closing of the Grand Lodge water park

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)--- The indefinite closing of the water park inside the Grand Lodge Hotel is expected to have a ripple effect in the business community.

Since the hotel and water parks opening in 2004, it has gone by a number of names, and its share of owners.

However as of Friday, Loggers Landing is no more.

"A big loss... a big announcement," said Nick Ockwig, a Sales and Marketing Representative for the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The Stoney Creek Hospitality Company, which owns The Grand Lodge, says the hotel portion will also be temporarily closed from March 22 to April 5.

The company pointing to the pandemic and recent staffing issues as its reasoning.

The loss was hard for many in central Wisconsin, as it was home to memories.

"It even had a personal effect, because I have 4 kids and we've taken the kids there over the years," said Ockwig.

When it was first pitched back in 2003, developers said the $30 million project was expected to generate $600 thousand of tax revenue on an annual basis.

And now it has area leaders worried about how its closing may impact local businesses.

"How many people stay there and the families they bring...and go out and do shopping at the establishments in the greater Wausau area and all the fine eateries we have," said Ockwig.

"The Bar-Wausau" in Rothschild, is sliding distance from the lodge, has seen first-hand the traffic the hotel brings.

"When were busy they're busy...we definitely feed off each other," said Jeremy Jakubowski, Owner and Manager of "The Bar-Wausau".

The two business continue to have a healthy relationship. Pre-COVID, the bars menu was in all of the 139 rooms at the lodge. And he even has a stay booked in the upcoming weeks.

"We're expecting a couple busy weekends here, so I actually had to book a room for one our employees from a different location," said Jakubowski.

But like many others, he will now have to find somewhere else to have them stay.