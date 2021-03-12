China hits back at US criticism of Hong Kong election change

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official has hit back at U.S. criticism of planned election law changes in Hong Kong, noting the chaos surrounding the recent American presidential election. The deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office was reacting to a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who condemned what he called China’s continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong. It followed Thursday’s approval by China’s rubber-stamp legislature of a plan to increase Beijing’s control of how Hong Kong’s legislature is chosen. The revision prompted concern that the proportion of directly elected lawmakers will be reduced. The Chinese official likened the changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system as a minimally invasive surgery that will restore health to the city.