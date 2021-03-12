Black space engineer, housing advocate Ken Kelly dies at 92

Kenneth Kelly, a trailblazing Black electronics engineer in California, has died. He was 92. Kelly designed antennas that contributed to the race to the moon, made satellite TV and radio possible and helped Mars rovers send data back to Earth. He helped break race barriers in the Navy, in California real estate and on the comics pages. He twice needed white friends to buy properties for him in all-white suburbs. Then he became a fair housing activist and a Realtor to help other Black families live where they wanted. Kelly also urged cartoonist Charles Schulz to add a Black character. Franklin joined the Peanuts gang in 1968.