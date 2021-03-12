Asia Today: Virus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has registered its worst single-day increase in coronavirus cases since late December as the western state of Maharashtra battles a resurgence. The health ministry Friday reported more than 23,000 new cases. A government health official said the surge was worrisome and advised people not to lower their guard. India began its vaccination drive in January and has advanced to the second phase, giving shots to health care workers, people older than 60 and people over 45 with significant health risks. But the program is running way below capacity. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is extending social distancing, the Philippine capital will soon be under another curfew and Japan is limiting visitors.