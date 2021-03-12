AP study: Nearly 90% of esports scholarships going to men

Colleges and universities rushing to invest in the booming arena of varsity esports are overwhelmingly committing opportunities and scholarships to male players, according to data collected by The Associated Press. Male gamers held 90.4% of roster spots and received 88.5% of scholarship funds in a sample of 27 American public schools surveyed by the AP during this school year. The glaring gender disparity comes in an activity that, unlike traditional sports, features no physical barriers separating male and female competitors. One expert on gaming, education and gender says the AP’s findings are “tremendously sad and tremendously not surprising.”