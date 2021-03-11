Wisconsin greatly expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is greatly expanding who is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting March 29 to include people with a broad array pre-existing conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure, cancer and asthma. The state Department of Health Services said Thursday is expects the general public to be eligible for the vaccine in May. The broadening came as virus-related restrictions were loosening across the state and country. Madison Metropolitan School District, the state’s second largest, announced Thursday that all students would return to in-person classes by April 27 after kindergarteners were the first to return this week.