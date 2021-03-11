Windy today then fairly seasonal weather

A stiff west wind is bringing cooler air to the region for today. Even though the weather will be cooler going forward, it is still looking fairly good for the middle of March.

Hold on to your hat today. The west wind will be rather gusty. You can expect a wind of 15 to 25 mph and some gusts to around 30 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through mid-morning today for most of the viewing area. Otherwise, there will be some cloudiness during the morning and then plenty of blue skies for the afternoon. Highs temps should be in the 40s for most of the area, so a bit cooler than yesterday but still above normal.

A weak cold front will drop in from the north late tonight. This will bring a few scattered clouds and switch the wind around to the northwest for Friday. With a more northerly wind flow, it will be cooler. Even though there will be a lot of sun, highs temps will only reach the mid to upper 30s.

Plenty of sun will be in the area on Saturday and it looks like the best day of the forecast with lighter winds and plenty of sun. High temps on Saturday should reach the low 50s. Sunday should also be fairly enjoyable with skies gradually turning partly cloudy and highs in the 40s.

A low pressure system moving through the Midwest on Monday might drift far enough north to bring a few rain or snow showers to our area. With more clouds and east wind, it will be cooler on Monday with highs topping out in the upper 30s. Variable cloud cover will remain for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week along with a chance of a few spotty snow showers. High temps should be near normal – in the low 40s – during this time frame.

On this date in weather history: 1948 - Record cold followed in the wake of a Kansas blizzard. Lows of -25 degrees at Oberlin, Healy and Quinter established a state record for the month of March. Lows of -15 at Dodge City, -11 at Concordia, and -3 at Wichita were also March records. (The Weather Channel)