Window cleaning company performs random act of kindness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fish Window Cleaning spent the early afternoon at Adaptive Communities in Wausau.

The goal was to make the windows squeaky clean.

It's part of a nationwide effort by Fish franchise groups.

Adaptive Communities provides social activities to adults with special needs.

Tony Ungerer, the local Fish owner, says adaptive communities deserved the act.

"My thing is.. we're just going to give back," explained Ungerer. "You know, we all suffered a lot this winter. As it is, it's tough in Wisconsin and [we wanted to] just show some appreciation in the community."

Katie Jones, Director and owner of Adaptive Communites, said she was thankful.

"We feel truly honored that you thought of us," said Jones. "And we really appreciate all the help they've given us and so this is really exciting."

Jones added she looks forward to putting flowers in the windows for the public to see.

Adaptive Communities recently moved to its 6th Street location.