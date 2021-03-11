Wind Advisory issued March 11 at 12:07AM CST until March 11 at 3:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Wind Advisory issued March 11 at 12:07AM CST until March 11 at 3:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Clark, Taylor and
Jackson Counties. In Minnesota, Olmsted, Dodge, Wabasha and
Winona Counties.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.