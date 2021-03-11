Wind Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Marathon County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Waushara, Shawano, Marathon, Langlade, Lincoln, Wood,

Waupaca, Portage and Menominee Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&