Wind Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST

Wind Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Waushara, Shawano, Marathon, Langlade, Lincoln, Wood,
Waupaca, Portage and Menominee Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&