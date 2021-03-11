Ulta Beauty pauses Teen Vogue ad spending in editor outcry

NEW YORK (AP) — A major advertiser at Teen Vogue, the retailer Ulta Beauty, has paused ad spending at the Conde Nast publication. The company says Thursday spending has been paused amid a growing outcry over anti-Asian tweets by the site’s new editor in chief, Alexi McCammond. The Ulta statement says no final decision to pull ad spending has been made as discussions with Teen Vogue continue. The 27-year-old McCammond was a noted political journalist before Conde Nast announced earlier this month she’ll replace Lindsay Peoples Wagner at digital-only Teen Vogue. Soon after the announcement, since-deleted tweets stretching back to 2011, when McCammond was in college, resurfaced, including several using racist and homophobic stereotypes. McCammond is Black.