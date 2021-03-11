UK press body chief quits as Meghan racism claims roil media

LONDON (AP) — The head of a major British press organization has resigned over his response to Meghan and Harry’s television interview. Ian Murray is the second senior U.K. media figure to leave amid a heated debate over the royal couple’s allegations of racism and bias. Murray said he was stepping down as executive director of the Society of Editors after issuing a statement that many felt downplayed the problem of racism. Murray said late Wednesday that the statement, which accused Harry and Meghan of mounting an attack on the press, “could have been much clearer in its condemnation of bigotry.” In their interview, Meghan and Harry suggested there was a racist element to coverage of the biracial duchess