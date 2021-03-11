Sundance Film Festival in Asia to launch this summer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival is coming to Jakarta, Indonesia this summer, the Sundance Institute and XRM Media said Thursday. The Sundance Film Festival: Asia will launch in late summer with films from the 2021 festival, a delegation of filmmakers and Sundance Lab initiatives aimed at Asian talent. Sundance Film Festival director Tabitha Jackson said in a statement that they “have long wanted to deepen our connection to the bold and vibrant energy of Asian independent filmmaking.” XRM Media co-founder Michael Y. Chow added that “Indonesia is an emerging film market.” The Sundance Institute intends to explore other Asian cities for future editions.