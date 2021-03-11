South Sudan faces conflict, a humanitarian crisis and famine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross calls South Sudan “a forgotten conflict” facing a “humanitarian crisis.” The U.N. chief warns that 60% of the population of the world’s newest nation are “increasingly hungry.” The head of the World Food Program says there are “famine-like conditions” in the country’s western Pibor county where the situation is desperate. South Sudan has been struggling to recover from five years of war that killed almost 400,000 people. A coalition government formed last year is implementing a peace deal behind schedule, while deadly violence continues in parts of the country.