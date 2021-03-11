Myanmar junta spurns UN appeal, kills more protesters

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — Security forces in Myanmar have fatally shot at least 10 people protesting against last month’s military coup, spurning an appeal by the United Nations to cease using lethal force against peaceful demonstrators. The military also lodged a new, unproven allegation of corruption against Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected leader it ousted in the Feb. 1 coup. Its intent was to discredit Suu Kyi, and perhaps charge her with a serious crime. Security forces have also used live ammunition against previous protests, leading to the deaths of about 60 people. Amnesty International charged Thursday that the military is using lethal tactics and weapons against protesters that are normally employed on the battlefield.