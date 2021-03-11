Putin: US Capitol unrest was a ‘stroll’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has characterized the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump as a “stroll.” Putin made the comment in a meeting Thursday on increasing investment activity, during which he said Russia is interested in stability in the United States. “Some of the people who took a stroll to the U.S. Congress — 150 people were arrested, they face imprisonment from 15 to 25 years. Will all these internal controversies end there or not? We do not know, but we want it to end, because we are interested in stable relations with all our main partners,” Putin said.