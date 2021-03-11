No new COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports no new deaths from COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

It's the second time this week that a day had no death reports. The other day was Monday.

DHS reports that 6,470 people have died in the state from COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. As of Thursday, the seven-day average for deaths dips to 8, which is the lowest it's been since late September or early October.

The state also reports 502 new cases and 3,693 new negative test results. Now, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 568,352, but DHS only considers 6,470 of them as still active.

DHS has confirmed 27 cases of COVID-19 variants as of March 5.

At this point, more Wisconsinites have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series than have been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,837,885 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

So far, 19.1 percent of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, which is around 1,149,800 people. Of those, 10.8% have completed the vaccine series, which is about 647,108.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS also reported 40 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 234 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 10 from the day prior.

Of those, 63 are in the ICU, the same as the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.