Human remains discovered in Wood County, may be related to missing persons case

WOOD CO., Wis. (WAOW) — The Wood County Sheriff's Office says human remains have been found in the Town of Rock.

The discovery allegedly comes from work over the last two days with investigators from the Wood County Sheriff's Office, Marshfield Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to a press release, the remains were found in the area of Patton Drive and Fairhaven Avenue.

Police say they believe the remains are related to the Zach Vasa missing person investigation, but the remains have not been identified yet.

All agencies involved are still working in the area and that area is closed to the public for the time being.

This is a developing story that will be updated.