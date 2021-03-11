Gig economy shifts: Spain makes delivery riders employees

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government has announced legislation that classifies food delivery riders as employees of the digital platforms they work for, not self-employed. The legislation also includes a groundbreaking requirement for companies operating the platforms to disclose how their algorithms and artificial intelligence systems function in assigning jobs and assessing performance. The changes could have far-reaching consequences for Spanish businesses. Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz said Thursday the law is part of “a modernization of the labor market” in Spain, updating regulations in accordance with technological developments to ensure workers’ rights are upheld. She described the rule on disclosing how the digital systems work as “epic” in its importance.