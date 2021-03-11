Dutch police officer stabbed in face after curfew check

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say an officer in the northern Dutch city of Groningen was stabbed in the face when he attempted to check why two young men were outside during the national coronavirus curfew. Police say in a tweet that the officer was taken to a hospital with a serious facial injury after the stabbing Wednesday night. The two young men fled on foot after the stabbing. Police launched a hunt for them and have appealed for witnesses. The 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Dutch curfew sparked rioting when it was introduced late in January but has been largely adhered to throughout the country since then. The curfew is in effect until the end of this month.