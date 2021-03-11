Dozens of Democrats demand Cuomo’s resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nearly 60 Democratic lawmakers are demanding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in the wake of an allegation that he groped an aide at the Executive Mansion last year. The letter released Thursday by the group comes as Cuomo’s grip on power in the state appears increasingly tenuous. Carl Heastie is the top Democrat in the state Assembly and says he will meet with members in conference today on “potential paths forward” in light of mounting allegations. The New York Assembly is the legislative house that could move to impeach Cuomo. He has faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Cuomo denies touching anyone inappropriately and has said he won’t resign.