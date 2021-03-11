Skip to Content

DHS announces next group eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Last updated today at 12:13 pm
WISCONSIN (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing the groups that are next eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The next group can start getting vaccinations on March 29, and includes individuals age 16 and over with the following medical conditions:

  • Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
  • Cancer
  • Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Down syndrome
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • Hypertension or high blood pressure
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
  • Liver disease
  • Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
  • Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)
  • Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
  • Pregnancy
  • Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
  • Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
  • Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

According to DHS, these medical conditions cause individuals to have a greater risk of severe infection from COVID-19 and the decision to include them in this phase was based off of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

The population size of this next eligible group is about 2 million individuals. Due to limited supply, health providers may have to prioritize those who are at higher risk in the group. Those priorities could be:

  • Individuals aged 50-64 with one or more high-risk conditions.
  • Individuals with two or more high-risk conditions.
  • Individuals with high-risk conditions that are severe or poorly controlled (for example, have required
    hospitalization in the past year, or frequent health care encounters for intensive management).
  • Individuals from high-risk sociodemographic groups (for example, Black, Hispanic/Latino, Indigenous, or
    other people of color)

Depending on vaccine supply, DHS says Wisconsin may be able to open eligibility to the general public sometime in May.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

