Carlson, Times tussle over online harassment of journalist

NEW YORK (AP) — The issue of online harassment of women in journalism is in sharp focus following a skirmish this week between Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson and The New York Times. Carlson belittled Times journalist Taylor Lorenz after she tweeted support for women undergoing harassment and said such attacks had “destroyed my life.” Carlson cited her as an example of a privileged person crying victimhood. The Times says Carlson’s attack on Lorenz was a “calculated and cruel tactic” designed to spur further attacks against her. Carlson has stood his ground and Fox’s management is backing him up, saying no public figure or journalist is immune to legitimate criticism.