Biden aides hold talks with Israel on Iran, regional issues

Top U.S. and Israeli national security officials have met by secure video conference for their first round of talks on Iran as the Biden administration looks to avoid antagonizing Jerusalem while attempting to resurrect the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal. The first virtual U.S.-Israel Strategic Consultative Group meeting led by national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, comes as Biden’s national security team has stepped up efforts to engage the Israelis about his Iran efforts. Biden announced last month his administration is ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 agreement,