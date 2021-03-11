Austria targets hard-hit area with shots to battle variant

BERLIN (AP) — Austria is embarking on an ambitious drive to inoculate residents of a district particularly hard hit by the South African variant of the coronavirus. Some 48,500 of 64,000 people eligible for vaccination in Tyrol province’s Schwaz district have signed up to be vaccinated in the drive that starts Thursday. Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said the rollout will see vaccinations offered to all people 16 and over. The Schwaz vaccination plan is part of a research project into vaccinations and the South African variant. National and international medical and virology experts will be on hand as observers.