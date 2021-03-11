Australian leader says Quad meeting will anchor stability

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his first-ever meeting with President Joe Biden, as well as the leaders of India and Japan, will become an anchor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007. But this virtual gathering early Saturday morning Australia time will mark the first time all four leaders will come together. China calls the so-called Quad an attempt to contain its ambitions. Morrison says there was no reason for China to object to the leaders’ meeting.