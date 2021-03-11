Asian shares advance as yields, inflation fears moderate

Stocks have climbed in Asia after a key measure of inflation in the U.S. came in lower than expected, easing worries that price pressures could push interest rates higher. Shares rose in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong but were flat in Sydney. On Wall Street, energy and financial stocks rose while Big Tech shares declined. The S&P 500 added 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high, though tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq slightly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.53% after rising as 1.60% late last week.