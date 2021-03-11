Around 11,000 without power in North Central Wisconsin

(WAOW) — Some Wisconsin households are waking up without power Thursday morning, likely due to wind.

As of 2:50am on Thursday, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) reports 82 outage locations impacting 11,047 customers.

The power outages mostly are out of Marathon, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida and Forest counties.

In Lincoln, 3,796 customers are out of power, which is 87% of all WPS customers in the County, according to PowerOutage.US. A significant portion of outages in this County are out of Tomahawk.

in Langlade, 1,879 are without power, which is 38% of WPS customers in the County.

Cities facing significant outages include: