Woman sentenced for selling nonsterile, fake medical mesh

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Florida woman convicted of selling counterfeit medical supplies that made it into the operating room of a Kentucky hospital during brain surgery has been sentenced to six months in federal prison. Janaina Nascimento received her sentence last week in U.S. District Court in Lexington, Kentucky. Federal authorities said she was convicted of introducing into interstate commerce a “misbranded” medical device. Prosecutors said the 38-year-old sold a counterfeit absorbable surgical mesh that was purchased by the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Nascimento’s attorneys argued she didn’t know the product’s origins or that it was counterfeit when she purchased it from a distributor.