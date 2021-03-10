Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 9:17PM CST until March 11 at 3:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Clark, Taylor and

Jackson Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha and Winona Counties.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.