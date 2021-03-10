Wind Advisory from WED 7:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST

Wind Advisory from WED 7:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Taylor County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Clark, Taylor and
Jackson Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha and Winona Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&