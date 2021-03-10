What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sweeping pandemic relief package passed by Congress and awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature aims to help the U.S. defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health. Highlights of the legislation include expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government that would be extended through Sept. 6 at $300 a week. The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent, depending on their income. The bill also calls for about $130 billion in additional help to schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.