Western Balkan countries to tighten virus rules amid surge

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several Balkan countries have announced tightening of measures against the coronavirus as they struggle to counter a surge in infections. Doctors across the region are warning that hospitals have been filling up rapidly, and urge respect of anti-virus rules already in place. In Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo, medical staff on Wednesday received first vaccines, while Serbia’s government launched a campaign to further boost an already massive vaccination effort. Small Montenegro said it may ask the European Union to send in medical staff to help if the situation further worsens.