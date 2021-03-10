Skip to Content

Western Balkan countries to tighten virus rules amid surge

New
9:51 am National news from the Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several Balkan countries have announced tightening of measures against the coronavirus as they struggle to counter a surge in infections. Doctors across the region are warning that hospitals have been filling up rapidly, and urge respect of anti-virus rules already in place. In Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo, medical staff on Wednesday received first vaccines, while Serbia’s government launched a campaign to further boost an already massive vaccination effort. Small Montenegro said it may ask the European Union to send in medical staff to help if the situation further worsens.   

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content