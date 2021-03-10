‘This is hell’: UN food aid chief visits Yemen, fears famine

The head of the U.N. food agency has warned after a visit to Yemen that his underfunded organization may be forced seek hundreds of millions of dollars in private donations in a desperate bid to stave off widespread famine in the coming months. David Beasley of the World Food Program told The Associated Press in an interview that conditions in war-wrecked Yemen are “hell.” Beasley said that at a child malnutrition ward in the capital of Sanaa he saw children wasting away from lack of food. He said many were on the brink of death from entirely preventable and treatable causes.