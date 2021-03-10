Special Weather Statement issued March 10 at 9:27PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

At 927 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles south of Mosinee to New Rome. Movement

was northeast at 55 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Lake Wazeecha around 940 PM CST.

Bevent around 950 PM CST.

Whiting around 955 PM CST.

Wittenberg and Amherst around 1005 PM CST.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Schmidt Corner, Lake

Noseum, Mattoon, Coddington, Birnamwood, Tigerton, Kellner, Ellis,

Whitcomb and Nelsonville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.